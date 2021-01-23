Validity Market Cap Hits $3.04 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $3,168.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00078069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00282334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,218,640 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,005 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

