VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned 0.62% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 296,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 239,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $20.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

