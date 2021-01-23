Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 7,046,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

