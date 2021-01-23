Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

