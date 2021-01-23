Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

