Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.