Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,591,000.

VB opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.93.

