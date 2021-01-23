Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $151.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

