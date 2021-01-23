Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

