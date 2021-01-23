Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.83% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter.

IVOG opened at $192.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51.

