Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

