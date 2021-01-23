Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

