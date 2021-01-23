Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.