Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $131,693.85 and approximately $66,472.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

