Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,144 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.47% of Varonis Systems worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $185.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.