Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $803,665.28 and approximately $26,922.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,061.21 or 1.00128278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00328875 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00652105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00159112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

