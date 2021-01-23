Velas Price Hits $0.0371 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $78.13 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Velas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.