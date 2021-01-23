Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0373

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Velas has a market cap of $78.66 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Velas Token Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

