Veles Reaches One Day Volume of $80,493.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $63,289.29 and approximately $80,493.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,920.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.35 or 0.04035061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00433174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.01338867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00537544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00424576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00268776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,971 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,988 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

