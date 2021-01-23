Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $6.04 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Venus has a total market cap of $48.53 million and $14.49 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00018991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded up 46.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,832.41 or 1.00109872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002486 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,036,195 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

