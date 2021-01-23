Verasity Market Cap Tops $2.88 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Verasity has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $260,443.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00105134 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000977 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00324755 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00025249 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

