Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.93

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and traded as high as $19.44. Verbund shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Verbund has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.23 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.