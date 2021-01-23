Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.54 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $202.09 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00430322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,423,698,387 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

