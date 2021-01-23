VeriCoin Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $347,388.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,200.65 or 1.00007865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00019029 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,389,369 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.