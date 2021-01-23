Veritaseum Market Capitalization Reaches $27.16 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $33,184.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $12.63 or 0.00039645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

