Veritaseum Price Hits $15.19 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Veritaseum has a market cap of $32.64 million and approximately $26,484.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $15.19 or 0.00047556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

