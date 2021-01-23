Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

