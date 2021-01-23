Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 177,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 56,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

