Veros (VRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 138.6% higher against the US dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $306,979.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00018983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

