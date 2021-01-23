Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Hits $11.09 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $83,122.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,140.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.02 or 0.03929713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00432463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.01341276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.33 or 0.00542409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00433066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00273040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,410,297 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.