Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $163,841.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,868.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.74 or 0.03858746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00434838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01345360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00545586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00431035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00271310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,402,722 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

