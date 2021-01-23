VerusCoin Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $33,235.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00057666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00040025 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,365,269 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

