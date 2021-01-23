VestChain Hits Market Cap of $10.07 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $2,043.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VestChain has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.