Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.11 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $164,595.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00434233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,145 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

