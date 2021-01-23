Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Viasat stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,334. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,037.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Viasat by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 223,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Viasat by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

