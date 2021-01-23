VIBE (VIBE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $510,222.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $510,222.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

