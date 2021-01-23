Viberate (VIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $805,754.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Viberate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $805,754.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

VIB is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viberate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

