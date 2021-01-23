Vid Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Vid has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $17,971.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00056642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00127941 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00278317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,435,950 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

