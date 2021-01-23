VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.58 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $263,536.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

