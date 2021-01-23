VIDT Datalink Market Cap Tops $27.67 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001729 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $27.67 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00658205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.08 or 0.04318656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017763 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

