Vidulum (VDL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,129.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $148,730.69 and $20,129.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001121 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

