Vidya (VIDYA) Achieves Market Cap of $745,073.89

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $745,073.89 and approximately $293,185.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

Vidya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

