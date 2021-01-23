VIG (VIG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $609.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, VIG has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $577,188.41 and $609.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,166.13 or 1.00246177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00326590 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.28 or 0.00642876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00157996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002003 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003769 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,370,461 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

