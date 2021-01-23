Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NEE stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

