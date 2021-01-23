Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 320.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.