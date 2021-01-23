Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

