Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $542.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000239 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.