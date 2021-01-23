Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.