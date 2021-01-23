Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

