Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.